Christopher Oblon, of Meriden, was driving south on I-91 just before midnight on Monday, Dec. 23, near Exit 23 when he crashed into the truck, Connecticut State Police said.

Few details are available at this point, as police have not completed the crash report. However, investigators said Oblon was under the influence when he hit the truck.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police shut down the southbound lanes at Exit 23 for several hours on Tuesday morning as crews repaired a light pole damaged in the wreck, officials said.

Troopers arrested Oblon and charged him with operating under the influence (OUI) and failure to maintain a lane. He was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond, authorities said.

