Bride's 'Irreplaceable' Wedding Dress Stolen Outside Rocky Hill Marriott Months Before Wedding

The bride, identified by CT Insider as Paola Maiesky, had the gown handcrafted in her native Brazil and made from fabric belonging to her fiancé’s late grandmother.

A Facebook post shared by the victim’s friend said the dress was stolen from Maiesky's fiancé’s car at the Marriott Suites in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, around 2 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 11.

"Thieves took tool bags and a black suitcase containing her wedding dress," the post reads. "The suspects drove off in a car with no plates (possibly a BMW or Mercedes). One of the stolen credit cards was later used at two gas stations and a McDonald’s in Hartford."

According to CT Insider, Maiesky lives in Texas with her fiancé, who had picked up the dress in Boston and was stopped at a Rocky Hill hotel when the suitcase containing the dress was stolen from his vehicle. Maiesky is set to marry her husband at a 50-person wedding in mid-December in Hawaii, the outlet said.

A $2,000 reward was being offered for anyone who returns the dress to the Rocky Hill PD, "no questions asked," the Facebook post reads.

