Body Discovered In Connecticut River In Rocky Hill Sparks Police Investigation

Officers and emergency crews rushed to the scene Sunday morning, April 27, after a boater reported seeing something unusual in the water. Upon arrival, responders found the body near the shoreline, just south of the popular park.

Police said they have not been able to identify the body, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved and will make that determination.

The Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division is leading the investigation. Officials say the circumstances around the death are still unclear and that the case remains active.

Rocky Hill police urge anyone who may have seen something or has information to call Detective Seguin at 860-258-7640, referencing case number 25-8525.

