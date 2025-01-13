Bisera Djurkovic, of Rocky Hill, was hit around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, in the area of 1864 Silas Deane Highway in Rocky Hill, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries, Rocky Hill police said.

The driver was not hurt. They remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, authorities said.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the crash to contact Rocky Hill Police Officer Brandon Caires at 860-258-2511.

