2 Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Culvert Off I-91In Rocky Hill

Firefighters and Connecticut State Police were called to the single-car crash just north of Exit 23 in Rocky Hill around 2 a.m. They found the vehicle about 50 feet off the highway, with its occupants already trying to climb out as troopers assisted them up the embankment, authorities said.

Both people inside were taken to a local hospital with injuries, though officials did not disclose their conditions.

Heavy fog and dangerous driving conditions complicated efforts to pull the car from the culvert. The Rocky Hill firefighters weren't able to remove it until 4:30 a.m.

State police have not said what caused the crash.

