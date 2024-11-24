'Semper Fi, My Friend': CT US Marine, 68, ID'd As Victim Killed In Putnam Highway Crash

Blain was struck by a Ford Fusion around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, according to Connecticut State Police. Paramedics transported him to Day Kimball Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hugh MacKenzie posted a tribute on social media, describing Blain as a US Marine who deeply cared for others.

“I am quite saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my friend Leo Blain, who was struck and killed by a car this evening in Putnam," MacKenzie wrote. "Leo was a good, sober man—a Marine—whom I knew for over 40 years, from our time in the National Guard to our current life in the rooms. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Semper Fi, my friend. Please be at peace.”

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but responders took her to Day Kimball Hospital for evaluation, police said.

State police are investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed.

Authorities urge anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact Trooper Matthew Siart at 860-779-4900 or via email at matthew.siart@ct.gov.

