Putnam Man Seriously Injured In Targeted Late-Night Stabbing; Police Hunting Suspect

Police were called to a house in the 100 block of Powhattan Street in Putnam around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. Officers found the victim conscious but in severe pain after being stabbed with an "edged instrument," officials said.

Paramedics treated the unnamed man at the scene before taking him to Day Kimball Hospital. Police have not provided an update on his condition.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim and his attacker knew each other. The suspect fled before police arrived. A Connecticut State Police K-9 team and multiple officers blanketed the area, but the search ended without an arrest.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name but stated there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the community.

Putnam police urge anyone with information about the stabbing or who witnessed the incident to contact Putnam police investigators at 860-928-6565.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.