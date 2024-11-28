Overcast 38°

'Mechanical Malfunction' Sends Teen To Hospital After Crashing Bike Into Car In Putnam

A 15-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash involving a car in Connecticut earlier this week, police said.

The 15-year-old left the sidewalk along Church Street in Putnam and crashed into a Toyota Camry, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
The teen was riding a bicycle along Church Street near Morse Street in Putnam around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, when it veered off the sidewalk and crashed into a 2020 Toyota Camry following a "mechanical malfunction," police said.

Paramedics took the teen to Day Kimball Hospital for minor injuries, Putnam Police said. 

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on it to contact Putnam investigators at 860-928-6565 or the department's website at www.putnampolice.com.

