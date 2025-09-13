Ethan Viele, of Naugatuck, was driving west on his Yamaha YZFR31 on Beacon Valley Road a few minutes before midnight on Friday, Sept. 12, Connecticut State Police said.

For an unknown reason, Viele veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV. Viele was ejected from the bike.

Paramedics rushed him to Waterbury Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it to contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or [email protected].

