Remembering Raymond Moreau: Plainville Pays Tribute To Dedicated Firefighter, US Marine Vet

That's the sentiment state and local leaders hope the community takes away following the death of Raymond "Ray" Moreau, a Plainville firefighter who died while battling a fire on Sunday, July 27.

Plainville will host a memorial ceremony for Moreau at Plainville High School's Tinty Stadium at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The public is invited.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in recognition of the sacrifice Lamont made to the state.

“It is with extreme sadness today that we mourn the life of Plainville Firefighter Raymond Moreau, who selflessly put his life on the line to serve and protect his community,” Governor Lamont said in a statement Sunday. “Today’s tragedy is another reminder about the extraordinary risk firefighters face as part of their duties, and they are heroes for assuming these responsibilities. On behalf of the entire State of Connecticut, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Firefighter Moreau, including his wife Chris and his colleagues at the Plainville Fire Department.”

Moreau was battling a blaze at 45 Maria Road on Sunday around 6:20 a.m., when a piece of a firetruck broke free and struck him in the leg, causing a catastrophic injury, Connecticut State Police said.

Authorities rushed him to The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. Doctors attempted to save his life with an emergency operation, but Moreau died while in surgery, State Police said.

US Marine Corps Veteran Moreau joined the Plainville Fire Department in 1990. He was dedicated to public service and improving his community. He donated tens of thousands of hours to that cause.

"Firefighter Moreau was a consummate professional, dedicated servant, and will be missed dearly by his friends, family, and community," State Police said.

Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime is tasked with investigating Moreau's death.

