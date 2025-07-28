Plainville Firefighter Raymond "Ray" Moreau, 60, died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck, body, and extremities, according to the autopsy report released Monday, July 28.

Moreau was fatally injured when a piece of equipment fell from a firefighting apparatus and struck him as crews fought a blaze at 45 Maria Road in Plainville on Sunday morning.

A 35-year veteran of the Plainville Fire Department and a U.S. Marine, Moreau passed away on the operating table at the Hospital of Central Connecticut as doctors attempted to treat his injuries.

Connecticut State Police and the Connecticut Occupational Safety and Health Agency are investigating his death.

Officials will hold a memorial service to honor Moreau at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tinty Stadium at Plainville High School.

In honor of Moreau's sacrifice, Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all state government buildings to lower their flags to half-staff.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainville and receive free news updates.