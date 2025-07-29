Hundreds Rally To Help Plainville Family After Deadly House Fire: 'They Lost Everything'

Valerie Cancellieri was lying in bed on the morning of Sunday, July 27, at her childhood home at 45 Maria Road in Plainville when she heard a noise. She got up to investigate and was met by a wall of flames, according to a GoFundMe page.

She rushed to wake her mother, Cathy, whom she cares for, and called 911 as they ran outside. The home, where the family had lived for more than 30 years, was engulfed in flames.

Their heartbreak deepened when Plainville firefighter Raymond “Ray” Moreau, who was battling the fire, was fatally injured after a piece of equipment broke off and crashed into him.

Firefighters from Southington, Farmington, and Bristol rushed in to help put out the blaze, but the smoke and flames left the home uninhabitable.

Moved by their loss and the family’s history of generosity, family friend Lauren Frazer created a GoFundMe to help them rebuild, because, as she put it, the Cancellieri home was always more than just a house.

“In our teens and 20s, the Cancellieri household was a place where everyone was always welcomed with open arms (and a full plate of food),” Frazer wrote. “No one was allowed to be a stranger. They are a wonderful, loving family.”

That warmth is now being repaid. Nearly 300 donors have contributed to the fundraiser, many leaving messages about how the family once helped them in times of need. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign has raised more than $25,000 toward its $35,000 goal.

The full extent of the damage remains unclear. The family is still assessing what can be salvaged, but Frazer said they have likely lost everything, including family photos and heirlooms.

The fire is the latest hardship in a series of difficult years for the Cancellieris.

In 2020, the family lost its patriarch, Salvatore Cancellieri. Cathy, a substitute teacher, later suffered a stroke. Valerie, her primary caregiver, has been helping her regain her independence, and they hope she can return to the work she loves: teaching children.

Frazer said she started the fundraiser because she knew Valerie wouldn’t ask for help herself, despite always being the first to offer a friend a helping hand.

"Every single dollar counts and will help them with purchasing home goods, clothing, appliances, furniture, all of Valerie’s equipment for her remote job in admissions, and everything else as they restart from scratch," Frazer wrote.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Plainville and receive free news updates.