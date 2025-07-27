Heroic Connecticut Firefighter Dies After Rushing Into Burning Home In Plainville: Officials

Crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. on July 27 to a home on Maria Road in Plainville, where there were reports of a fire showing from a two-story home that rapidly spread.

According to fire officials, while battling the blaze, one firefighter suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, where they later were pronounced dead.

Details about the injury, or the ID of the injured firefighter have been released by officials.

The family is reportedly being assisted by the Red Cross after they were able to escape the house fire. The extent of the damage was unclear.

As of late Sunday morning, the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation in Connecticut.

Following confirmation that the firefighter died from injuries sustained while battling the blaze, nearby agencies expressed their condolences.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the Plainville Fire Department, who tragically lost one of their own this morning," a spokesperson from the nearby Riverton Volunteer Fire Department posted.

"The firefighter succumbed to injuries sustained while courageously battling a house fire.

"Our hearts are with their family, friends, and the entire Plainville Fire community during this incredibly difficult time."

The fatal fire remains under investigation.

