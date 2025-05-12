Bristol Woman Critically Injured In Route 72 Rollover Crash in Plainville

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near Exits 4A-B around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, according to Connecticut State Police.

It remains unclear why a Lexus traveling in the right lane veered into a Nissan in the center lane, causing both vehicles to skid. The Nissan struck a guardrail and came to a stop, but the Lexus rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest, police said.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. However, a passenger in the Lexus suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Hartford Hospital for emergency treatment, police added.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

State Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.

