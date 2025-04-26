Overcast 61°

Speeding Car Slams Into Cop Cruiser Responding To Multiple Car Fire On I-395 In Plainfield

A speeding car crashed into a Plainfield police cruiser on Interstate 395 while officers were already handling a tractor-trailer fire, authorities said.

Crews put out a car-carrier fire on I-395 Saturday morning, April 26, in Plainfield. 

 Photo Credit: Plainfield Fire Department
A car crashed into a parked Plainfield police car as the officer managed traffic so firefighters could put out a car carrier fire Saturday morning, April 26. 

 Photo Credit: Plainfield Fire Department
Flames lit up the pre-dawn sky in Plainfield on Saturday, April 26, after a car carrier caught fire on I-395. 

 Photo Credit: Plainfield Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Connecticut State Police and Plainfield officers had shut down the northbound side of I-395 at Exit 29 when the crash happened. Fire officials said the officers were on the scene for a vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer when the cruiser was struck.

Luckily, the Plainfield officer was not inside the cruiser at the time and was not hurt, officials said. Police did not release any information about them. 

The driver of the speeding vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash caused even more problems for emergency crews already working to keep the highway safe. Drivers faced delays as police and firefighters managed the fire and the new crash scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

