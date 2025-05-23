Plainfield Woman Abused Autistic Victim, Poured Urine On Her, Stole Disability Benefits: Police

Police began investigating Lisa Neal, of Plainfield, in April after receiving an anonymous tip about the suspected abuse, authorities said.

Neal is accused of denying the woman access to the bathroom, which forced her to urinate in a trash can. When Neal discovered what had happened, she allegedly dumped the contents of the can onto the victim and refused to allow her to change clothes, police said.

In addition to the alleged physical and emotional abuse, Neal “exploited the victim financially, compelling them to withdraw and surrender a significant portion of their monthly disability benefits,” according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Neal is charged with intentional cruelty to persons, third-degree assault of a person with an intellectual disability, second-degree unlawful restraint, interfering with a police investigation, second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, disorderly conduct, second-degree abuse of persons, first-degree larceny by extortion, fourth-degree money laundering, and second-degree larceny by false pretenses, police said.

She is currently being held on a $150,000 bond, police added.

