Paramedics Treat Plainfield Student After Gummy Reaction

Police and paramedics arrived quickly and treated the student, who was “conscious and communicative,” before transporting them for medical care, officials said. Authorities have not named the school where it happened.

As first responders worked, the school went into a precautionary hold so crews could provide aid safely, the school said. That hold has since been lifted, and classes have resumed.

Plainfield Public Schools said it is working with Plainfield Police and the student’s family to “conclude the investigation of this incident.” Officials emphasized that “at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the school community.”

