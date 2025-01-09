Masked Men Hold Knives To Teen Girl During Attempted Plainfield Home Invasion

The girl was sitting in a car parked outside a North Chestnut Street home in the Wauregan section of Plainfield around 4:15 a.m. on New Year's Day when the men approached her, police said.

They threatened her before one of them entered the house's enclosed porch. That’s when someone inside noticed the intruders and confronted them, forcing them to run away, Plainfield police said.

Officers, along with a Connecticut State Police K9 unit, searched the area, but the suspects eluded them.

“This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public,” Plainfield police said in a statement.

Plainfield police urge anyone with information about the case to come forward. Tipsters can contact the Special Investigations Unit at 860-564-0804 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-564-7065.

