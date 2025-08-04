Fake Cop Busted Getting Rid Of Evidence During Plainfield Abuse Allegation: Police

Jeffrey Howard, 51, of Plainfield, was placed under investigation after officers were called to his home for a welfare check following a report of abuse, authorities said.

The woman at the scene initially told police everything was fine, but she later called Plainfield officers shortly after they left to report that Howard had physically and emotionally abused her and used "control tactics," Plainfield police said.

Officers then began watching the home.

When Howard came outside on Sunday, Aug. 3, officers approached him, but he ran away. He didn’t get far before police apprehended him.

Police said they found an illegally obtained police badge on Howard, even though he is not an officer. Authorities also said he was attempting to destroy evidence related to the case. However, they did not disclose what it was.

Howard is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, tampering with evidence, first-degree unlawful restraint, impersonation of an officer, interfering with police, second-degree criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, Plainfield police said.

He was being held on a $150,000 bond, authorities said.

