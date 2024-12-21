Danielle Branch, 38, of Moosup, was arrested earlier this month and charged with computer crimes in the fifth degree and misuse of computer system information, according to Plainfield police in a Facebook post.

Authorities began investigating the woman after a citizen complained that Branch had information about her that she could only have gotten through the state's police database which is only to be used for official business, Plainfield officials said.

Authorities allege Branch used the Connecticut On-Line Law Enforcement Communications Teleprocessing system, or COLLECT, for personal purposes. The system, which provides access to critical state and federal resources, is reserved for law enforcement, and its misuse represents a serious breach of trust, police said.

Branch was arrested on Friday, Dec. 20, and released on a $25,000 bond, police said.

