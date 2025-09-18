Windham Man Dumped Woman's Body In Woods With Hopes Animals Would Help Dispose Of Body: Cops

Vendetta Robinson, 44, of Plainfield, was arrested after detectives linked him to the death of Alicia Balderston, 33, who had been missing for about six months before authorities located her body about 100 feet off Lowell Davis Road in Thompson, Connecticut State Police.

Detectives said Robinson admitted to his involvement during questioning. He was charged with illegal disposal of a human body, illegal removal of a human body, and tampering with physical evidence. He was released on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court.

According to an affidavit, Robinson told police that he and Balderston were involved in a drug-dealing relationship. He said she was using drugs, and he hired her to help him package fentanyl, crack, cocaine, and marijuana in various hotel rooms.

Robinson said he found her dead in a hotel room with “a large quantity of drugs” she had been packaging. Robinson admitted he transported her body, destroyed her phone, and dumped her belongings in several dumpsters, the affidavit said.

He then drove north on I-395 to what he called a secluded area near the Massachusetts border where “he believed that the animals in the woods would help with getting rid of the body.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner listed the cause and manner of Balderston’s death as “undetermined.” A toxicology report found traces of fentanyl and other drugs in decomposed tissue.

Balderston's family issued a statement after her body was found earlier this year.

Alicia was far from perfect. She had many issues and often made poor decisions. But she was deep down a kind person with a good heart. She was not a body, a bundle of bones, a name, a number, a piece of trash; she was a daughter, a mother, a cousin, a niece, a friend, a lover, and a free spirit.

