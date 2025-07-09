Robert David Connolly Jr., of Wallingford, was found shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8, off of Guntown Road in Oxford, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers said his 2011 Honda motorcycle was found about 20 feet down the embankment in a wooded area. Connolly was thrown from the bike in the crash.

Police did not say how long he had been missing or when the crash took place. Officers are investigating the incident.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact Oxford Officer Hooper at 203-888-4353 or by email at officerhooper@oxford-ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Oxford and receive free news updates.