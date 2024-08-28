Mostly Cloudy 88°

Intoxicated Orange Woman Caused Wrong-Way Bethany Crash That Sent Dad, Child To Hospital: Cops

A Connecticut woman who collided with an oncoming car while driving the wrong way on a New Haven County highway, sending a father and child to the hospital, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, authorities said. 

Andrea Lynn Marseglia

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
New Haven County resident Andrea Lynn Marseglia, age 39, of Orange, faces multiple charges including operating under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving the wrong way, and endangering a child, Connecticut police said. 

Police were called to Route 8 in Bethany just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to reports of a head-on collision between a White Lexus and a Nissan Maxima. 

Paramedics took the father and 14-year-old girl in the Maxima to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Marseglia appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests, police said. 

She was arrested and later released on a $5,000 bond, a police report said. She'll return to court on Sept. 11.

