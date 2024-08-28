Intoxicated Orange Woman Caused Wrong-Way Bethany Crash That Sent Dad, Child To Hospital: Cops

New Haven County resident Andrea Lynn Marseglia, age 39, of Orange, faces multiple charges including operating under the influence, reckless endangerment, driving the wrong way, and endangering a child, Connecticut police said.

Police were called to Route 8 in Bethany just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to reports of a head-on collision between a White Lexus and a Nissan Maxima.

Paramedics took the father and 14-year-old girl in the Maxima to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Marseglia appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests, police said.

She was arrested and later released on a $5,000 bond, a police report said. She'll return to court on Sept. 11.

