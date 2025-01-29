Duck Donuts is planning to open a location at 350 Boston Post Road in Orange, according to the company's website. The shop will replace the former Smoothie King location in the Route 1 shopping plaza and is expected to open sometime in March.

The donut chain was founded in Duck, North Carolina, in 2007, after Russ DiGilio and his family realized the Outer Banks beach town lacked a place for fresh, customizable donuts. The sweet treats became popular along the Carolina coast and Duck Donuts began franchising in 2013.

The menu includes some creative spins on classics like Beach Ball, a white-frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles and drizzled chocolate sauce. Other specialty donut flavors include blueberry pancake, French toast, and s'mores.

Duck Donuts also has some unusual donuts like piña colada—with lemon icing and shredded coconut— and peanut butter and jelly. Bacon lovers can find two special treats: maple bacon and "Bacon in the Sun," which adds a salted caramel drizzle.

The company also has a "duckzillion" of seasonal donuts and other combinations made fresh in-store, customized for each customer.

"We are dedicated to delighting our guests by treating them like family and consistently providing a superior product and exceptional customer service in an authentic manner," the company's website said. "We pride ourselves on our community engagement and commitment to make changes for the better through innovation every day."

Duck Donuts even creates ice cream sandwiches with their donuts. The shop also sells coffee, specialty milkshakes, and breakfast sandwiches.

Now headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Duck Donuts has expanded to more than 150 locations across 26 states, Puerto Rico, and internationally. The company also has shops in the Bahamas, Canada, Curaçao, Egypt, Qatar, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Orange will have New England's second location. The first one opened in Walpole, Massachusetts, back in October 2023.

The Orange shop will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

