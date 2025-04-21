Overcast 53°

Army Veteran, Family Man Killed By Falling Tree In Orange: 'We Lost An Amazing Person'

Police have identified the 69-year-old Army veteran and retired aircraft carpenter who was killed in a tragic accident when a tree he was cutting fell on him. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Frank Gallipoli Jr.
Josh Lanier
Frank Gallipoli Jr., of Orange, was fatally wounded on Friday, April 18, around 4:40 p.m. while cutting down the large tree in his yard, police said. 

Firefighters had to use specialized airbags to lift the tree enough to pull Gallipoli from beneath it. 

Beth DeBondt wrote that Gallipoli was a giving person who cared deeply for his family: "We lost an amazing person."

Gallipoli's Facebook page said he served in the US Army from 1974 through 1978 and retired as a facilities carpenter at Sikorsky Aircraft.

He was a Milford native. Funeral arrangements were not immediately available. 

