Trio Arrested After 100 Dead Animals Found in Old Saybrook Homes

Old Saybrook police said they found the menagerie of dead rabbits, chickens, ducks, and cats earlier this year, but hadn't been able to track down the people who they say were responsible, until now.

An arrest warrant later pulled by NBC Connecticut revealed the full scope — 105 dead animals in total — including 77 rabbits, 23 chickens, a skunk, a squirrel, two cats, and a dog. The home was filled with trash piled nearly knee-deep, with floors and walls destroyed. Police noted there was no food, water, or power inside.

Police said attempts to reach 59-year-old Jennifer Crouse, 70-year-old John Crouse, and 34-year-old Bebe Soho in September went unanswered. Crews first inspected the property in late September, returning in January for follow-up visits. Arrest warrants were signed weeks later.

A tip eventually led officers across state lines. According to police, they traveled to the Rhode Island Department of Corrections to take the three into custody. All three suspects have since been brought back to Old Saybrook, NBC Connecticut reported.

Authorities confirmed that Jennifer and John Crouse, along with Soho, face multiple charges, including cruelty to animals and criminal mischief, Old Saybrook police said.

Police added that the case remains open as the investigation continues.

