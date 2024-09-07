Friends Remember Men Killed In Old Saybrook Boat Crash After Police ID Victims

New London County residents Ian Duchemin, age 25, of Oakdale, and Ryan D. Britagna, age 24, of Waterford, were killed on Monday, Sept. 2, when their boat hit the break wall at the mouth of the Connecticut River, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. Searchers found their bodies on Friday, Sept. 6.

Middlesex County resident Christopher Hallahan, age 34, of Westbrook, also died in the crash near the Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook.

Friends of the men posted memorials to them online.

"You were such a spark of inspiration for me at a young age and always such a joy to be around. You were such a happy spirit and always put a smile on people's faces everywhere you went," a friend posted about Ryan Britagna. "... I was so proud to see what an amazing adult you were growing into and to see all your accomplishments."

Many noted the importance the men played in their lives.

"Rest easy sweet brother," another person posted about Ian Duchemin. "Until we meet again in the next life, you’ll be unexplainably missed."

Christopher Hallahan leaves behind a wife and a successful construction company he founded.

"He was an avid Jimmy Buffet fan, listening to his island music every moment he could," his obituary said. "His ability to light up a room with his presence was widely admired. Those, who spent time with him, experienced his contagious laughter, jokes, smirks, and smiles."

A GoFundMe to benefit Christopher's wife, Brittney Hallahan, has raised more than $100,000, twice its original goal.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will demarcate the cause and manner of the men's deaths.

