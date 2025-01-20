Drunk CT Woman Driving Wrong-Way In Old Saybrook Leads Cops On Slow-Speed Chase: Police

Patricia Shanahan, 58, was taken into custody on Saturday, Jan. 18, around 10:30 p.m., following a slow-speed chase between Exits 2 and 3 on Route 9, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers said they spotted Shanahan driving north in the southbound lanes and stopped their cruiser in front of her vehicle to pull her over. Shanahan reportedly told the trooper she didn’t realize she was driving in the wrong direction.

Traffic was briefly halted so Shanahan could turn around and move her car to the shoulder, but instead, she whipped around and continued driving south, weaving in and out of her lane, police said.

Authorities pursued Shanahan at low speeds until they boxed in her car.

When troopers approached, they noted she appeared intoxicated. She smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, police said. They arrested her after she failed a field sobriety test.

She faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, disobeying a police signal, and driving on the wrong side of the road, officials said.

Shanahan was released after posting a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

