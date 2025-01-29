70+ Dead Animals Found Inside Vacant Old Saybrook Home

Authorities said they found the animals inside a home on River Street in Old Saybrook. A call to Old Saybrook police was not immediately returned.

The animals were a menagerie of rabbits, chickens, cats, a dove, and a skunk, among others, police said in a release. None of the animals were alive.

"The Old Saybrook Police Department will ensure that a comprehensive criminal investigation into this disturbing matter will be conducted," Spera said in a statement. "We have no tolerance for the mistreatment of animals and will work with the court to hold those responsible accountable."

It is not clear how long the animals were in the house or how long they were dead.

