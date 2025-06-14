Worker Killed After Trench Collapses Behind Norwich Home; Police, Osha Investigating

Michael Dirocco, 60, was working at a home on Hamilton Court in Norwich around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 13, authorities said. He was working for a private company to dig the trench that stretched 90 feet and was five feet wide and deep. It was meant to connect the home to the city's sewer line.

The walls of the trench collapsed and trapped the Norwich man inside. Rescuers found him partially buried when they arrived, authorities said.

Responders dug him out and performed life-saving measures as they rushed him to William W. Backus Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Norwich Police Department, Fire Department, Public Utilities, and the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health division (OSHA) are all investigating the incident.

Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Norwich Detective Heather Meikle at 860- 886-5561, ext. 3155, or use the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, option #4. Police said all tips will be kept confidential.

