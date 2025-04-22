‘Oscars Of Teaching’: Norwich Teacher Turns College 'Pipe Dreams' To Launchpad For Students

Chapman was honored in Los Angeles by Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken during a special event for this year’s awardees. Each winner receives an all-expenses-paid trip, access to a nationwide network of over 3,000 top educators, and professional development opportunities designed to keep them growing as leaders in K-12 education.

“We honor the achievements of 2024’s Milken Educators, who dedicate their lives to providing students with the high-quality education they need and deserve,” said Milken. “We shine a spotlight on these extraordinary change agents… We hope they will continue to inspire other talented young people to join the adventure of teaching.”

Chapman teaches at one of Connecticut’s most diverse high schools. Over 30 primary languages are spoken at home by students at NFA, and nearly one in ten students were born outside the U.S. Many of them are new to the country or have experienced disrupted learning. Chapman is known for meeting all students where they are—while pushing them toward college-level thinking.

Her dual-enrollment sociology class, offered through the University of Connecticut’s Early College Experience program, has seen enrollment double since she introduced her own curriculum. Now, students who once thought college was just a dream are earning credits before they even graduate.

In her classroom, Chapman encourages high-level discussion, research, and writing that connects students to global issues and their own communities. Her goal? To help students “hone their responsibility as global citizens.”

Her Milken Award could inspire other teachers to take up her dedication and style of getting students to see that their potential far exceeds their grasp.

Chapman completed her Bachelor of Arts in history and social science in 2011 from Eastern Connecticut State University, a Master of Arts in Teaching from Sacred Heart University in 2013, and a Sixth-Year degree in educational leadership from Quinnipiac University in 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwich and receive free news updates.