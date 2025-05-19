Norwich Voted CT's Top Hidden Gem, Provides 'Most Bang For Your Buck:' Survey

If you’re searching for an affordable place to live in Connecticut without sacrificing quality of life, Norwich tops the list. A new study by Advance America asked more than three thousand real estate professionals which U.S. cities offer the most comfort, community, and potential for happiness at the lowest cost.

Norwich, which ranked number sixty-three, was one of only three Connecticut cities to break the top 130 nationwide. It scored high thanks to its combination of affordability, location, and livability.

Cradled by rivers and full of history, Norwich is more than just scenic. The city has a median home price of around two hundred forty-five thousand dollars, and it costs about thirteen percent less to live there than the state average.

“Revitalization is on the rise, and so is Norwich’s appeal,” the study noted, pointing to efforts bringing new energy to the city’s historic streets.

Bristol also made the top 100, coming in at number ninety-seven. Home to ESPN and just a short drive from Hartford, Bristol combines small-town charm with modern convenience, the survey said.

With homes averaging around two hundred eighty-five thousand dollars and a cost of living eleven percent below the state average, it's a strong pick for families and professionals. “Bristol delivers a well-rounded life close to the action,” the report says.

Torrington rounded out the Connecticut picks at number one hundred twenty-five. Once an industrial hub, it’s now home to a growing arts scene and downtown revival. The median home price is about two hundred seventy thousand dollars, and crime rates are thirty percent lower than nearby Waterbury — a major win for buyers looking for safety and culture without breaking the bank.

The top 10 U.S. cities offering the most "bang for your buck" are mostly in the South. They are:

Ocala, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

Greer, South Carolina

Aiken, South Carolina

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Sebring, Florida

Sanford, North Carolina

Hilo, Hawaii

Valdosta, Georgia

Wichita Falls, Texas

