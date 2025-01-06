Norwich Public Worker Hurt In Boiler Incident At Wastewater Plant

The worker was hurt around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Norwich Public Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to NBC Connecticut. Authorities have said the incident is under investigation, but have not gone into detail about what happened.

A call to Norwich Public Utilities was not immediately returned.

Paramedics took the worker to William W. Backus Hospital, where he was released later that day, NPU Spokesperson Chris Riley told other outlets.

The incident should not have any impact on the plant's operations or customers, officials said.,

