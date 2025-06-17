Norwich Author Wally Lamb Picked For Oprah’s Book Club — Again

Winfrey announced the selection during her podcast last week. The novel tells the story of a father named Corby Ledbetter. "New fatherhood, the loss of his job, and a growing secret addiction have thrown his marriage to his beloved Emily into a tailspin," publisher Simon and Schuster wrote in the abstract.

It becomes the 115th title in her long-running book club, and the third novel from the University of Connecticut graduate to make Oprah's Book Club.

“I’ve had four phone conversations with Ms. Winfrey,” Lamb said in a statement. He recalled the first one happened in 1992 when she called to praise his debut novel, "She’s Come Undone." Five years later, that same book became a club selection. In 1998, she picked Lamb’s second novel, "I Know This Much Is True."

“I was as shocked as ever last month when I answered the phone and heard Ms. Winfrey’s voice again, twenty-seven years after the last time we had talked,” Lamb said, according to ABC News.

Winfrey explained the choice by pointing to her long-standing admiration for Lamb’s work.

“I know many of you might remember that Wally and I go way back because I picked his very first book in 1997 for my book club, and then I chose his second book the next year,” she said in a statement. “And now with The River Is Waiting – we’ve selected three novels by the same author, and that should tell you ALL you need to know about what I think of this truly masterful and beloved writer.”

Lamb is a well-known figure in Connecticut’s literary scene. He’s written several bestsellers and taught writing at Norwich Free Academy, his alma mater, for decades, and later at UConn.

His connection with Oprah has helped bring national attention to his work and has boosted local pride.

For Lamb, the recognition is still humbling. “I’m not sure why I’ve been on the receiving end of such grace and good fortune, but I try to live each day expressing my gratitude in the way I treat others,” he said.

