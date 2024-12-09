Nighttime Shooting Rattles Norwich, Sends 1 Person To Hospital

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, on Sandy Lane in Norwich, police said.

Norwich police responded to reports of gunfire. They found a victim bleeding from a gunshot wound and a car with at least one bullet hole, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on their initial investigation, police believe the victim was targeted, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Norwich police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Elizabeth Harsley at 860-886-5561, ext. 3138, or the department's anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwich and receive free news updates.