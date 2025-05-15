Man Caught Using Recording Device In Women’s Restroom At Norwich Walmart: Cops

Grayson S. Weir, 21, is accused of hiding the recording device at the retail store at 220 Salem Turnpike in Norwich on Monday, May 12, police said.

A store manager contacted police after confronting him in the women's bathroom.

Weir ran out of the store and sped away in his car before officers arrived, but employees provided a detailed description of the vehicle and suspect, Norwich police said. Detectives tracked him down to Baltic, where he was arrested without incident.

Weir is charged with breach of peace, voyeurism, and risk of injury to a minor, Norwich police said. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Norwich police thanked the Walmart employees for their assistance in the bust.

Police are investigating the incident. Detectives urge anyone with information about this case to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

