Knifepoint Robbery at Norwich Store: Police Release Suspect Photo, Seek Tips

Police are asking for the public’s help after an armed robbery at the RK Food Mart on Boswell Avenue in Norwich. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:22 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, when a woman walked into the store armed with a knife and demanded cash.

The store clerk described the robber as a light-skinned Hispanic or Black woman, police said.

The cashier complied, and the suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

Investigators have released video surveillance footage and a photo of the suspect.

Norwich Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Neal Carmody at 860-886-5561, extension 3159, or use the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, extension 4.

