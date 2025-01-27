Fair 38°

Drunk Norwich Driver Speeding At 130 MPH Was In Hurry To See His Cat: Police

An intoxicated Connecticut man told troopers he was speeding down I-395 at more than 130 mph because he wanted to get home to see his cat, according to Connecticut State Police.

Logan Mirmozaffari

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
Logan Mirmozaffari, 28, of Norwich was arrested early Sunday, Jan. 26, and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, authorities said.

Troopers patrolling I-395 in Norwich around 12:45 a.m. spotted a Kia sedan flying down the highway at more than 130 mph, authorities said. Police activated their lights and sirens and managed to pull the vehicle over near Exit 11. 

When asked why he was driving so fast, Mirmozaffari reportedly said he was rushing home to see his cat, police said. 

Officers noticed that Mirmozaffari appeared intoxicated. He slurred his speech, his eyes were glassy, and he reeked of alcohol, police said. After Mirmozaffari failed a field sobriety test, he was arrested and taken into custody.

He was released later that morning on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Feb. 6.

It’s unclear if his cat shared the same level of excitement when they were reunited. 

