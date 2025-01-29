Drunk Driver Busted Going Wrong Way On I-395 In Norwich: Police

John Turo, 22, of Westerly, was taken into custody early Saturday, Jan. 25, near Exit 11 southbound in Norwich, Connecticut State Police said.

Troopers responded to a 911 call around 2 a.m. about a driver heading north in the southbound lanes. When they arrived, they found a vehicle stopped on the shoulder, facing the wrong direction.

Turo was behind the wheel and showed signs of impairment, police said. Officers noted his slow speech, watery eyes, and the strong smell of alcohol. He also failed a field sobriety test, authorities said.

He was charged with operating under the influence and wrong-way driving on a divided highway. Turo was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.

