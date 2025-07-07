Do Ya Think He’s Sexy? Rod Stewart’s 2025 Tour Brings the Hits

At 80 years young, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is still delivering unforgettable performances. Stewart has announced that this will be his final large-scale tour, making these summer dates a rare chance to see him perform live.

Here’s where you can catch him:

The “One Last Time” tour follows his last major U.S. run in 2022 and builds on the success of "Swing Fever," his chart-topping 2024 album of soulful classics. It also comes on the heels of "Ultimate Hits," Stewart’s career-spanning anthology released June 27, 2025, celebrating more than six decades of music. Expect singalong anthems like “Maggie May” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” alongside fresh, big-band energy that will have audiences on their feet.

Over the course of his career, Stewart has sold more than 250 million records, earned a Grammy, been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, and cemented his place in music history with his signature raspy voice and irresistible charisma.

These nights won’t last forever—secure your tickets now and get ready for an epic evening of hits. For Rod, "Tonight’s the Night."

