CT Schools Dismissing Early Due To Extreme Weather Conditions

Schools across Connecticut have announced early dismissals on Wednesday, Dec. 11 due to a storm that is expected to bring up to 60 mph winds and coastal flooding to parts of the state.

Max wind speeds across CT for Wednesday, Dec. 11.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
The following districts are dismissing early:

  • Bolton Public Schools
  • Colchester Public Schools
  • East Hampton Public Schools
  • Groton Public Schools
  • Marianapolis Prep. School (Thompson, CT)
  • Montville Public Schools
  • Preston Public Schools
  • Stonington Public Schools

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for southeast Connecticut, with south winds reaching 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. 

The warning is in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the strongest winds expected to last 1 to 3 hours. The rest of the Connecticut coastline, including the New York City metro area, is under a Wind Advisory, with gusts up to 50 mph.

to follow Daily Voice Norwich and receive free news updates.

