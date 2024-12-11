CT Schools Dismissing Early Due To Extreme Weather Conditions

The following districts are dismissing early:

Bolton Public Schools

Colchester Public Schools

East Hampton Public Schools

Groton Public Schools

Marianapolis Prep. School (Thompson, CT)

Montville Public Schools

Preston Public Schools

Stonington Public Schools

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for southeast Connecticut, with south winds reaching 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

The warning is in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the strongest winds expected to last 1 to 3 hours. The rest of the Connecticut coastline, including the New York City metro area, is under a Wind Advisory, with gusts up to 50 mph.

