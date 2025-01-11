Overcast 33°

Back-to-Back Crashes Rock CT Community: I-395 Shut Down, Head-On Wreck Leaves 1 Critically Hurt

A high-speed crash shut down a portion of I-395 early Saturday morning, Jan. 11, marking the second major collision in the area in less than 12 hours. 

Two people were hospitalized in a head-on collision on Plain Hill Road in Norwich on Friday evening, Jan. 10.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Yantic Fire Engine Company #1
Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning, Jan. 11, after a crash on I-395. The wreck forced police to close the interstate.

 Photo Credit: Yantic Fire Engine Company #1
Josh Lanier
Connecticut police closed the interstate near Exit 14 in Norwich around 2 a.m., following a crash that left two people injured. One person suffered head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, while another was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The roadway remained closed for several hours as crews cleared debris and investigators examined the scene. Police reopened that section of I-395 to traffic by 7 a.m., authorities confirmed.

This crash came on the heels of another serious wreck in the Yantic section of Norwich. Around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, two people were hospitalized following a head-on collision on Plain Hill Road.

One victim was reported to be in critical condition, while the other suffered serious injuries, police said. No updates on their conditions were available as of Saturday.

Both crashes remain under investigation by Norwich police.

