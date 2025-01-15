Fair 24°

Alleged Norwich Bank Robber Didn't Keep His Stolen Cash For Long

A bank robbery suspect didn’t make it far with his ill-gotten gains after police quickly arrested him and seized the cash and weapon used in the robbery, authorities said.

Santinho Samacau and a photo taken during the robbery of a Norwich bank on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

 Photo Credit: Norwich Police Department
Josh Lanier
Santinho Samacau, 20, of Norwich, faces numerous charges, including robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree, police said.

Samacau is accused of robbing Centerville Bank on High Street in Norwich around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Authorities said he entered the bank with a pistol and demanded cash.

He fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, but police arrested him shortly after. Officers recovered the money and a loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine, police said.

He also faces charges of criminal use of a firearm, threatening in the first degree, interfering with an officer, carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of a high-capacity magazine, police said.

A judge ordered him held on a $300,000 bond, officials said.

