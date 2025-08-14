2 Stabbed In Norwich Convenience Store Parking Lot; Officers Arrest 1: Police

The suspect had already fled on foot, according to police. Members of the Norwich Police Department’s patrol and detective divisions worked alongside the Montville Police Department and the Connecticut State Police “to identify, track, and apprehend the male suspect,” Besse said.

Wendell Boateng-Moses, 32, who police said is homeless, was taken into custody. He was charged with “two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, and failure to submit fingerprints.”

The investigation is ongoing, and “no further details will be released at this time.”

Police also thanked “our law enforcement partners and the community for their assistance and cooperation during this incident.”

