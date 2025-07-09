Fair 85°

Water Wreck Snarls I-91: Bottled-Water Truck Flips In North Haven, Driver Hurt

A tractor-trailer carrying 45,000 pounds of bottled water overturned on Interstate 91 in North Haven, sending the driver to the hospital and bringing traffic to a standstill across parts of the highway and nearby roads, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: North Haven Fire Department
North Haven firefighters posted photos from the Wednesday afternoon, July 9, wreck and said state troopers were diverting traffic on I-91 South between exits 12 and 13, as well as along Washington Avenue, where traffic was being redirected.

The cleanup won’t be quick. Emergency crews say the truck can’t be moved until its heavy load is taken out first. The trailer was too damaged to lift with the water bottles still inside.

There was also a small diesel leak, but fire crews kept it from spreading while waiting for environmental officials to arrive and safely pump out the fuel.

State police and transportation crews worked at the scene to investigate the crash. Drivers should avoid the area, as delays are expected to last into the evening while recovery continues.

