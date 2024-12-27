Teen Tries to Steal Car With 8-Year-Old Inside In North Haven, Good Samaritans Step In: Police

It was a chaotic and alarming scene on Universal Drive in North Haven when the driver stopped outside a Jersey Mike’s to pick up a food order, police said. The driver had left their vehicle running with the child inside.

That’s when they spotted a teen climbing into the car and attempting to drive away, North Haven police said.

The driver sprinted back, confronting the would-be thief and causing him to flee. In the chaos, the moving car briefly dragged the driver, who suffered minor injuries before letting go.

Fortunately, Good Samaritans rushed over to stop the car before a tragedy could occur.

Officers quickly responded, apprehending the 13-year-old suspect from Hamden. He faces multiple charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault, reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with an officer, police said.

The juvenile is being held at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities confirmed the 8-year-old was unharmed during the incident.

Police are reminding the public to avoid leaving cars running unattended, especially with children inside, to help prevent such dangerous situations.

