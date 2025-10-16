Sledgehammer Smash-And-Grab: Hartford Man Accused In North Haven Jewelry Heist

According to North Haven Police, the break-in happened around 12:51 a.m. on July 15, when Herman Milton, 43, who was wearing a mask, forcibly entered the jewelry store on Washington Avenue. Surveillance footage showed the suspect breaking through the front door and display cases before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Patrol units and detectives responded immediately, and investigators later recovered forensic evidence that identified Milton as the suspect, police said.

The investigation was a coordinated effort involving multiple nearby agencies and the State of Connecticut Forensics Laboratory, police said. As a result, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Milton.

On Oct. 14, Milton was taken into custody and later released after posting a $95,000 court-set bond, police said.

He is charged with burglary in the third degree, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief in the second degree, and larceny in the first degree, according to the arrest record.

