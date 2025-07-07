Shot Fired On I-91 In North Haven: Bridgeport, Woodbridge Men Charged In Road Rage Incident

Andre Smith, 34, of Bridgeport, is accused of firing a round that the car driven by Jonathan Yanagisawa, 30, of Woodbridge, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, but no one was hurt.

Yanagisawa called police after the shooting. He captured the license plate and vehicle on his dash camera, and police tracked down Smith soon after.

Smith surrendered his gun and, according to troopers, admitted “he was involved in a road rage incident and fired one shot at the other vehicle as he was in fear for his own safety based upon how the other operator was driving.”

Police arrested and charged both men.

Smith was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, assault, and reckless endangerment. He was being held on a $150,000 bond, authorities said.

Yanagisawa was charged with operating a motor vehicle with intent to harass or intimidate, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment. He was released on a $2,500 fine, police said.

