'She Gained Her Wings': Community Rallies Around Mom Of 2 Killed In North Haven I-91 Crash

Andrea Baquero, of New Haven, was killed on Tuesday, May 12, after her SUV veered across multiple lanes of traffic in North Haven before leaving the roadway near Exit 10 North and striking a tree, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Baquero was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and immigrated to the United States in 1997. According to her obituary, she was raised in New Haven and East Haven and earned a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene from the University of Bridgeport.

She worked at Advanced Dental of Wallingford.

Friends and coworkers shared on social media that Baquero was highly regarded in her profession, but her greatest devotion was to her daughters, Daniela Rivera and Gianna Velázquez.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family cover funeral and medical expenses. As of Monday, May 19, the fundraiser has collected more than $11,000 in donations.

"Yesterday, my family tragically lost my mother due to a car accident," the campaign reads. "Our hearts were shattered as she gained her wings. She was an amazing mother, friend, and daughter. We will never understand why she was taken from us so soon, but we will be sure to cherish her forever."

Click here to donate or learn more about the GoFundMe campaign.

