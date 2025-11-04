Police ID Boy, 8, Grandfather Killed In North Haven House Fire; Community Plans Vigil

Aurelian Kamp, 8, and John Morris, 72, were killed when the George Street home they lived in caught fire around 12:30 a.m. Two other adults, including the boy's mom, and two other children were also inside when the blaze began, North Haven firefighters said.

The boy's mother remained hospitalized on Tuesday, but no one else was injured.

Investigators believe a cigarette sparked the blaze.

Several people have posted memorials to Kamp and Morris as news of their deaths spread.

A community vigil honoring Kamp and Morris will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at St. Barnabas Church on Washington Avenue.

